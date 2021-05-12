Forum: Assessment by hospital doctor not accepted for ElderShield claim

My mother was recently hospitalised at the National University Hospital (NUH) because of a fall that resulted in a hip fracture.

She stayed there for about two weeks. As she has advanced kidney failure, her condition has deteriorated and she is currently under home hospice care.

The doctor in NUH has assessed that my mother is unable to perform the six tasks stipulated under the ElderShield plan.

Subsequently, we made a claim through Great Eastern and were told to contact its panel of assessors.

We contacted many of them on the list to assess her condition, but we were turned down as all of them said they were no longer able to do house visits.

I do not know if this is because of the Covid-19 restrictions or a lack of manpower.

Great Eastern has also not been helpful as it insisted that the assessor must be on its panel.

Why is the assessment of the doctor from NUH not acceptable?

Doctors there are independent and professional. There should be no question about their integrity and credibility.

I hope Great Eastern can exercise some flexibility in this case and give us some peace of mind.

Goh Geok Teck