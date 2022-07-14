Forum: Assess service industry workers based on how they fare in customer satisfaction surveys

I could not agree more with Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng (Customer service: Shops must do better, July 11).

Many workers in the service industry feel they have no stake in their places of employment and behave with an indifferent attitude, thinking they can easily switch jobs and get higher salaries elsewhere.

Part-timers similarly may feel that they are only temporarily employed and hence do not need to go the extra mile for customers.

Perhaps employers in the service industry could take their cue from banks, where staff are rated in customer satisfaction surveys that could affect their appraisals or promotion.

Part-timers, too, could be rewarded with bonuses for good service.

Even an acknowledgement or encouragement letter could boost their morale.

Employers could also request references from a new worker's former employer. In this way, the employees will be more aware of any negative practices at their last job.

Positive practices would result in customers responding more positively and help generate more business for retailers.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon