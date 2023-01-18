Forum: Aspiring pet owners should know how expensive medical treatment can be

Recently, I took my 11-year-old dog to a veterinarian to extract a bad tooth. The procedure cost about $700.

The cost of medical treatment for pets can be high. And this is something that should be more widely communicated in public education efforts by animal welfare groups, so that aspiring pet owners know what they are getting themselves into. This would also hopefully lead to fewer abandoned pets.

For children, the thought of having a cute pet is very alluring. But this allure lasts only a short time if the child is unprepared for what having a pet entails, and the responsibility may then be passed on to the parents.

Think twice before getting a pet.

Lim Kock Lian