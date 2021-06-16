Forum: Asking for Mandarin-speaking candidates for jobs may not be discriminatory

Different jobs have different prerequisites, largely determined by the nature of the business and the audience it is targeting.

Hence, job advertisements which stipulate that applicants must be conversant in Mandarin, for instance, may reflect those prerequisites.

Accurate and comprehensive job advertisements help to target the right applicants, and aid the recruitment process.

They should not automatically be deemed discriminatory (Many jobs seek Mandarin-speaking candidates, June 14).

There are Chinese Singaporeans who are not conversant in Mandarin, even though they learnt it as a second language in school, so they, too, will not qualify for jobs which require Mandarin-speaking ability.

If an employer has discriminatory intentions, he does not need to expose them in a job advertisement. He can do it while sieving through job applications, or during the recruitment interviews.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan