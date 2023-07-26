Forum: Asking for help at work benefits workers and company

I refer to the commentary “Learning to not go it alone: Why is it so hard to ask for help?” (July 23).

In the context of seeking help at work, it is not a sign of incompetence but, rather, a display of courage, and it enhances a sense of belonging in a team.

However, team members may be hesitant to ask for help because of the fear of being perceived as incompetent by their leaders and peers, and, thus, affect their grading during performance appraisal.

To foster a work environment where seeking help is encouraged, leaders must create a climate of psychological safety for team members. As leaders are not experts in all areas, they can set an example by seeking help from the team. By doing so, they grant permission, instil confidence and embolden their team members to follow suit. This collaborative approach cultivates a culture where seeking help is the norm, leading to increased efficiency and camaraderie among team members.

In challenging situations, such as when learning new skills or implementing novel work processes, team members can tap into their social network for help. Those with certain expertise can proactively offer help through peer-learning and buddy systems. This will allow other members to overcome the steep learning curve as a team, which reinforces bonding and cohesion.

Mentoring can play a vital role in accelerating the learning process. Senior team members can mentor their juniors, sharing valuable insights and experience, while younger, tech-savvy members can engage in reverse mentoring as the team undergoes digital transformation.

Asking for help should not be seen as burdensome, as it can result in collective benefits for the individual, the team and the organisation.

By fostering a culture of team learning and collaboration, organisations and leaders can harness the full potential of their teams and create an environment where seeking and offering help are celebrated as essential components of personal and collective growth and success.

Jasmine Liew Chia Wei