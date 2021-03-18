Forum: Asean should work together to secure Aussie-type deals with tech giants

Australia's new law, which compels tech giants to pay media companies for content, should be welcomed by all news agencies.

Singapore should consider making a concerted effort with other like-minded Asean countries to negotiate similar deals with the tech giants, as there is strength in unity.

The tech giants have been given a free ride for many years, and are not paying for the news content sourced from print and broadcast news organisations.

It is unreasonable for the tech giants to claim they had been bestowing a benefit to media firms while siphoning the bulk of the advertising revenue.

I know tech giants like Google and Facebook are courted by many countries for their investment dollar and potential for job creation.

But whether it is in the interest of journalism or plain fair play, the authorities should take the right steps to make an honest deal for everyone.

Foo Sing Kheng