Forum: Asean needs to upgrade its structure and resources and prioritise projects

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the close of the 42nd Asean Summit that Asean should be in the driver’s seat to shape key outcomes affecting South-east Asia (Asean a life raft for its members in a more troubled world: PM Lee, May 12).

The 42nd Summit adopted a very comprehensive 125-point statement. It needs to prioritise which projects and undertakings to be done first.

To fulfil the commitments, Asean should upgrade its structure and resources. It needs more diplomats, economists, technologists, scientists, sociologists and other professionals to work together to achieve the set goals.

It will also benefit Singapore to nurture more talent for diplomatic and other tasks overseas. Besides the Asean office, there should be more Singaporeans working in organisations such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations.

