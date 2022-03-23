Forum: As teachers educate minds, let's remember to develop hearts

I have been an educator for the last nine years and Ms Teh Hooi Ling's concerns in her letter, "What has happened to decency, empathy and humanity?" (March 21), are ones I have too.

Many young people are too preoccupied with their academic pursuits and grades, and do not think that current affairs and news are important.

I encourage my young charges to read the news regularly to understand what goes on in the larger world and the society around them, but many of them tell me there is just no time to read the papers.

Truly, when a typical week for students is full of school lessons, tuition and enrichment classes, many of them are too tired for self-reflection, let alone have time to concern themselves with world affairs.

Nevertheless, I firmly believe that inculcating an awareness of the things that happen outside the academic realm is more important than a single-minded chasing of grades.

Reading about what is happening in Ukraine, and other world events, can open the eyes of our young and encourage empathy.

Nurturing compassion and empathy in children should be at the forefront of our work as educators. As we educate their minds, let us not forget that developing their hearts is just as important.

Maybel Chong