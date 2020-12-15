Forum: Artwork of flag to be redesigned

We refer to Mr Jeffrey Tan Eng Loong's letter on the use of the Singapore flag on the hoarding at Razer's new South-east Asia headquarters (Singapore flag shouldn't be green, Dec 11).

The mural received approval from the Building and Construction Authority, and the artwork was put up on the hoardings in June last year by the artist and developer.

We thank the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for its guidance and clarification on this issue.

In the light of this, Razer will work with the artist to redesign the mural, failing which the artwork will be removed.

We meant no disrespect in the manner in which the national flag was depicted, and regret any misunderstanding that may have been caused.

We thank Mr Tan for bringing this to our attention.

Chua Bee Ai

Senior Project Manager

Razer