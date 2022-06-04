Forum: Article headline reduced swim star to her medals and exam results

Like most Singaporeans, I was thrilled to read about Gan Ching Hwee's medal haul of five golds at the recent SEA Games, and was interested to learn more about the rising swim star.

However, when a feature story on the 19-year-old was published in The Straits Times on May 29, I was disappointed with the headline: "Gold medals, perfect IB score: How to raise a child like Gan Ching Hwee".

The article itself was fine, and it was lovely to read about Gan's childhood spent learning ballet and her interests outside of swimming like Mario Kart. I was also inspired by her mother's approach to parenting, refusing to send Gan for tuition and trusting her to complete her own schoolwork.

Unfortunately, the headline reduced Gan to her gold medals and perfect International Baccalaureate score.

Framing the story like an instructional "how to" article also perpetuates an unrealistic achievement-oriented ideal that most ordinary Singaporeans cannot live up to.

Without reading the article, one might even assume that Gan's mother had intentionally groomed her for sporting and academic success, though this could not be further from the truth.

Our children are not our possessions to shape for the purpose of achieving some extrinsic goal. Rather, they are their own persons, gifts to be treasured, and our role as parents is to allow them to bloom.

Rishik Elias Menon