Forum: Are public servants overworked due to pandemic?

The National Parks Board (NParks) has done a fantastic job in transforming our island with park connector networks, the green corridor and the new East Coast Park Coastal PlayGrove attraction.

Many Singaporeans have been heading to these places, so much so that it results in overcrowding on weekends.

As a result of the Covid-19 situation, NParks staff have had to be deployed to manage crowds and ensure safe distancing on weekends, which is on top of their day-to-day work (NParks clears fallen tree amid stepped-up patrols at Rail Corridor, April 5).

My nephew works at NParks East Coast. He has hardly had any weekends off in the past year, since he has to enforce safe distancing in the area.

Attention has been given to the stress of working from home, but what about public servants working long hours in this pandemic situation?

I believe other government agencies face similar issues, too. I hope government agencies look at their staff working hours and review the workload or resources needed to ensure a work-life balance for their staff.

Tan Lay Hoon