Forum: Are nursing home fees reviewed by the authorities?

My mum, who is 89, has been living in a nursing home in Siglap for the past seven years after she had a stroke resulting from a fall.

The fee charged last December was $2,140, and this was raised in January to $2,354.

Last month, I received a letter informing me that the fee will increase to $2,889 next month.

This is an increase of about 25 per cent.

Are private nursing home fees regulated in Singapore? Are the fees being reviewed periodically by the authorities or are they left to market forces?

I agree that medical costs have risen in recent months, exacerbated by the Covid-19 situation, but 25 per cent seems too much. I contacted the home to appeal for a fee reduction but have not received any reply. I cannot appeal in person because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Victor Ong