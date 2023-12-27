Forum: Are maids allowed to prepare food items for sale?

I recently learnt that a foreign domestic worker (FDW) whose employer is a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician has been preparing TCM items in her employer’s home.

The FDW was taught by her employer to cook guiling gao, a jelly-like Chinese medicine also sold as a dessert. She would cook the jelly, ladle it into plastic containers to be cooled, then seal the containers for sale in the shop. She also has to pack medicinal powder into capsules to be sold in the shop.

I understand that anyone who handles or prepares food in a Singapore Food Agency (SFA)-licensed establishment must attend the WSQ Food Safety Course.

Are TCM shops that sell items like guiling gao, bottled medicines and capsules SFA-licensed establishments?

Furthermore, the FDW was employed to do domestic chores at her employer’s home, not prepare food for sale or do regular cleaning of the shop.

Ng Kim Yong