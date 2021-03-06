Forum: Arcane practices mean we have some way to go towards cashless society

Singapore has been moving towards being a cashless society for some time. However, there are still some arcane practices which need improvement before we can make real headway.

I recently had to get a refund on an expired CashCard, and the only place you can do this is at the office in Tiong Bahru, on a weekday during office hours. That means you either have to take leave or rush down during your lunch break.

The process is relatively quick if there is no crowd, and all the staff do is swipe your card, return the funds to your bank account and make you sign on the receipt.

Why can't this be done at the many ATMs or AXS stations around the island? Is there a need to sign the receipt? This goes against all the concepts of working from home, or going digital.

Having an expiry date on the cards also does not make sense, especially since these cards are still in very good condition at the five-year mark.

Second, there are far too many card systems, unlike in Hong Kong and China, which are far ahead in the cashless drive.

We have CashCards for parking, ez-link cards for buses, and other cards for specific functions such as credit cards and discount cards from different companies. There are also too many apps on one's smartphone to make payment.

We should be able to leave home with a single card that does everything, or better yet, just rely on our phones for all transactions and not just selected ones. Why can't we have a single payment system?

Finally, the various vendors need to acknowledge that errors crop up occasionally, and the process for refunds or corrections needs to be smoother. Why can't returning money to us when something goes wrong be as simple as receiving money from us?

A cashless society must have smooth and secure transactions, while providing avenues for those who cannot handle the electronic push as well. Until then, many of us will still keep a few bills in our wallets.

Peter Loon Seng Chee