Forum: Approval of mural with Singapore flag based on BCA safety rules

We refer to Razer's reply on the use of the Singapore flag on the hoarding at its new South-east Asia headquarters (Artwork of flag to be redesigned, Dec 16).

We have contacted Razer to clarify that the content of the advertisement is not a criterion in the Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) granting of an advertisement licence.

An advertisement licence is issued based on safety requirements by BCA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority's guidelines on the signage size, placement and location. This is to ensure that when outdoor advertisements are displayed, they do not pose any safety risks to the public or create any disamenities on the streetscape.

The use and display of the Singapore flag is regulated by the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act managed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

We understand that Razer has since made rectification to the mural.

Jeremy Tan

Deputy Director, Building Plan and Advertising Licensing Department

Building and Construction Authority