Forum: Appreciate work done by service staff

The food and beverage industry struggles to recruit local service staff and has high employee turnover rates.

The industry has long work hours and a demanding work environment. Effort put in by workers also often goes unappreciated.

Service staff have to stand on their feet all day, carrying crockery and serving food, and work on weekends and public holidays. In the course of their work, they have to deal with demanding and unrealistic customers.

The Food Services Industry Transformation Map 2025 was announced last week (Refreshed road map to drive food services industry, May 20). Among the strategies the road map will adopt are those that aim to create more quality jobs for locals.

Efforts to address the manpower issue are encouraging. For F&B outlets, the first step is being able to attract locals to work as service staff, and to stay on as full-time professionals. The way customers treat such staff can play a part to encourage this.

The next time one goes to a cafe or restaurant, treat service staff with respect and show appreciation for their service.

The industry is essential and should not be undervalued.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong