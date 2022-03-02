Forum: Appointment-only rule to see family physician at polyclinics needs tweaking

Recently, during a standard pre-operating procedure before eye surgery, my blood pressure was found to be extremely high. I was referred to Toa Payoh Polyclinic for further management of my medical condition.

At the polyclinic, I was surprised when staff told me that I could not see my family physician as I did not have an appointment. I was referred to a general clinic doctor instead.

This arrangement seems a bit odd. I think patients should be referred to their family physicians whether or not they have an appointment.

Chan Mia Lee