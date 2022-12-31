Forum: Apply lessons learnt from Covid-19 to the fight against dengue

I agree with the points in the Forum letter, “Highlight how painful dengue can be in anti-mosquito campaign” (Dec 30).

Having been infected with both Covid-19 and dengue, I can say that the suffering and damage to my health from dengue was worse.

Dengue can never be eradicated in the foreseeable future, and we should address the dengue problem as seriously as we did Covid-19.

We should adopt some of the best practices used in our fight against Covid-19.

One is the whole-of-society approach.

Many of us are not motivated to prevent mosquito breeding, and some are even unaware that they are breeding mosquitoes in their midst.

The health risks of dengue should be highlighted, as was done with Covid-19.

The National Environment Agency’s enforcement efforts and the fine that is issued if mosquito breeding is found should also be given wider publicity, as they would serve as a strong deterrent.

When people become committed stakeholders, they will then be proactive in reporting suspected cases of mosquito breeding to the relevant authorities through channels such as the OneService app.

