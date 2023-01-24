Forum: App puts control over what kids share socially back in the hands of parents

As fellow parents, we fully agree with Mr Dinesh Subramaniam (Children aged 4 to 12 do not need social media, Jan 20). Children need a way to stay connected without the ills of social media.

This is why we’ve built myFirst Circle, which is not like a traditional social media platform – exposed, unbridled, uncontrolled.

myFirst Circle puts control over what children share socially and who can access the content back in the hands of parents.

Our app empowers parents to raise and nurture their children digitally. At the same time, we respect children’s privacy by allowing them to have private conversations with pre-approved connections.

The mission is not for children to be glued to a device consuming addictive content, but to have the innate human need to stay connected with one another enabled by technology safely and suitably.

Brian Tan

Co-founder

myFirst