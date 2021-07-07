Forum: App needed to watch football tournament not user-friendly

I subscribed to a StarHub package to watch the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament, assuming that, as in previous years, I would be given access to a few channels to watch the matches on my TV.

To my surprise, I had to download the LiveNow app to watch the matches.

Since I was unfamiliar with how to do this on my TV, I sought the assistance of a StarHub customer service officer, who helped me over the phone for about an hour. However, I was not able to download the app on my TV.

The following day, I was able to download the app on my laptop and watch the matches.

Many actions that are easy on a smartphone or laptop are not as easily accomplished on a TV by using a remote control.

StarHub should have been aware of potential difficulties in using apps on a TV, and adopted systems that are user-friendly and easy to install. Not all smart TVs have the same functions.

I wonder how many of StarHub's less digitally savvy customers have issues installing the app.

In subscribing to the Euro 2020 package, my intention was to watch the matches on my TV from the comfort of my sofa, but I have had to watch them from an office chair using a laptop.

K. Krishnan