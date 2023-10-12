Forum: Apologies for inconvenience caused with Zoom call

We refer to the letter “Why ask the elderly to do Zoom call when simple call will do?” (Oct 3).

We appreciate Mr Ho Cheong Tong’s feedback and have since reached out to his family. We acknowledge that we could have been more mindful of his mother’s needs, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

KKH offers various options to conduct pre-admission financial counselling, including over the phone or in-person at the counter. Zoom is offered to suit a patient’s preferred timing and to give caregivers in the family an opportunity to join the session.

We have since reinforced our patient communication process to ensure that the various options are more clearly presented to help our patients in this respect.

We will continue to listen to our patients to improve the care and experience we provide.

Sally Oh

Director, Patient Support Services Division

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital