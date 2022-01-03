Forum: Any form of violence cannot be condoned

We thank senior political correspondent Grace Ho for her commentary, and Forum contributors Elisa Kang, Care Corner Singapore and the Association of Women for Action and Research for their letters, which mentioned the issue of coercive control and how we must do more to support survivors of such forms of violence (Abuse and social safety net - takeaways from Netflix's Maid, Oct 24; Don't focus only on physical violence in domestic abuse, Nov 1; Watch out for coercive control violence too, Dec 2; Broaden family violence definition to explicitly include coercive control, Dec 9).

We deplore and do not condone all forms of violence, whether they occur within or outside the family, and regardless of nationality, gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. No one should experience violence, especially at the hands of someone who is trusted.

As the writers have pointed out, it is essential to recognise that violence goes beyond physical abuse. It also includes emotional, psychological and sexual abuse, and neglect. This is why provisions in existing legislation, including the Women's Charter, the Protection from Harassment Act, the Children and Young Persons Act, and the Vulnerable Adults Act, already ensure that there is legal protection for survivors of various forms of violence. This includes physical and sexual violence, and aspects of coercive control such as psychological and emotional harm, wrongful confinement, threats of harm, and harassing and stalking behaviours.

The Government has undertaken regular reviews of our legislation to better protect survivors, and will continue to do so.

Beyond legal protections, social service professionals, including social workers in family violence specialist centres and family service centres, are also trained to recognise non-physical forms of violence, including harmful coercive controlling behaviours, and to provide the necessary support to survivors.

The Government will continue working with community partners to implement the Taskforce on Family Violence's recommendations over the next few years. These include raising awareness of different forms of violence and encouraging survivors and bystanders to seek help, upskilling a pool of selected police officers to specialise in investigating and handling family violence cases, and developing standardised assessment and screening tools for front-line professionals to better identify and provide survivors of violence with support.

Taken together, these efforts will better enable social service professionals and first responders to better support survivors of various forms of violence, including coercive control and other non-physical forms of abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, please call the National Anti-Violence Helpline on 1800-777-0000. For urgent cases that require immediate assistance, please call the police on 999 or SMS 71999.

Yoganathan Ammayappan

Senior Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development