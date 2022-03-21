Forum: Anti-West opinion not only about misinformation

While there is no disputing the fact that there is a considerable amount of misinformation published by pro-Russian and pro-Chinese media outlets, it is simplistic to attribute anti-American public opinion solely to this (Debate rages online over Singapore's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, March 16).

There is a fair amount of debate and differences in opinion on the expansion of Nato following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

For instance, Professor John Mearsheimer (Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis, March 15) maintains that the West has to share the blame for provoking Russia, and he is not the only one.

This opinion cannot be brushed off as a pro-Russia stance, as many such commentators are well-known anti-Russia hardliners.

The reaction of European Union nations and the Western media towards Ukrainian refugees also contrasts with the treatment of refugees from Syria and Afghanistan during the so-called refugee crisis of 2015. This could have played a role in forming anti-West opinion.

These factors could also probably have played a part in why some Middle-Eastern and African states abstained from voting on the United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia.

Of course, none of this justifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the indiscriminate bombing of cities and the killing of civilians, or detracts from the hardship and misery faced by millions of Ukrainians.

Singapore's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is measured, calibrated and well articulated.

As a small city state, our continued survival depends on the rule of law and accepted code of conduct between nation states. Singapore has to take a strong stance on this issue, and I commend the Government for having done so.

Prakash Menon