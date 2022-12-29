Forum: Anti-smoking education more impactful than laws

I wonder if progressively raising the minimum legal age for smoking has achieved its desired outcomes so far (Progressively raise legal age for smoking, Dec 27).

While I support the move’s aim of preventing the young and impressionable from picking up the habit, it can be challenging to take enforcement action against underage smokers.

Underage people smoking illegally usually do it at home or in isolated areas. They can also circumvent checks by sellers by asking someone of legal age to purchase cigarettes on their behalf.

We must adopt a holistic approach in our efforts to stamp out smoking, and I believe that public education is the way to go instead.

Adult smokers, especially parents, would do well to set a good example at home by kicking the habit.

Workshops and seminars where participants who were able to quit smoking can share their experiences with others also play an important role.

It is imperative to drive home the message that smoking is harmful not only to a smoker’s overall well-being, but also to those around him who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

People should also be reminded that cigarettes are expensive, and that quitting the habit can save money for family expenses.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng