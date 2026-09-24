Forum: Anthropic CEO’s China framing may spook the West out of AI cooperation

In Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei’s recent essay advocating a slower pace in AI, one message rings clear: collaboration with China buys the US and its allies time to ensure the safety of a potentially existential technology.

But his rhetoric on China leaves little room for engagement. Expecting China to sit at the negotiating table after being labelled “authoritarian”, a “grave danger” and “militarily existential” is unrealistic. Furthermore, Amodei’s exhortation and the specific language he uses expose another question: how would Western democracies respond independently of China?

Amodei’s alarming narrative was clearly aimed to elicit a prompt, collective reaction. But for a group of countries already anxious – not only about AI, but also about every sector deemed key to future dominance – foregrounding China through an adversarial lens is, in my opinion as a freelance policy adviser, unlikely to produce the intended outcome.

A study has shown that negatively characterising adversaries heightens public resistance to cooperating against common threats. Although this study focused on consequences for the public rather than political leaders who make decisions, it lends support to the view that depicting China as an ideological, military and technological threat adds extra pressure on the US and its democratic allies, even if Amodei’s assessment is right.

His arguments for maintaining export controls and beefing up defences may be sound, but pushing them to the forefront of a potential partnership risks trading political room for manoeuvre for material leverage.

The right question is not whether China is a threat, but how much emphasis on that threat is useful. Non-proliferation or reciprocal restraint may not need to be solely framed through democracy-autocracy competition. A more effective threat framing could focus on mutually recognised vulnerability, drawing inspiration from the Cold War-era Strategic Arms Limitation Talks that Amodei mentioned. Agreeing on what everyone stands to lose may be easier than agreeing on what each side stands to gain.

Lorenzo Falcucci