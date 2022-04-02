Forum: Analyse issues objectively to thwart foreign influence

From what I have observed among people I know who try to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they are mainly influenced by the position adopted by China.

I suspect many do not know much about the issues or the history involved.

Some may not even know where Ukraine is.

This behaviour is worrying.

If our citizens blindly follow their preferred foreign country or leader without being able to independently and objectively analyse issues, foreign actors with sinister intentions could easily exploit this weakness through means such as social media to influence them.

The aim could be to apply pressure on the Government and shift our foreign policy in another country's favour.

Given how widespread social media is, perhaps Singapore should consider incorporating lessons on logical thinking and the ability to differentiate between right and wrong, fake and real, into the secondary school curriculum.

I feel this may be even more important than some academic subjects.

Having well-educated but gullible citizens could weaken Singapore's defence and well-being.

Ho Hoe Theng

