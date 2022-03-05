Forum: Ambassadors on hand to help merchants, hawkers with CDC Vouchers Scheme

We thank Mr Luo Siao Ping for his feedback (CDC voucher scheme needs to be more convenient for businesses and consumers, Feb 26).

The Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers Scheme launched in December last year aims to thank Singaporean households for their sense of solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic and to support our heartland merchants and hawkers.

Under the scheme, merchants scan the QR code of the relevant voucher electronically, either via the smartphone of the customer or a printed voucher received from the customer.

For this digital scheme, hawkers and heartland merchants receive their reimbursements the next day. We closely monitor the payments to heartland merchants and hawkers.

Over 14,500 hawkers and heartland merchants are participating in the CDC Vouchers Scheme and we are taking steps to encourage more to join.

Over 91 per cent of these participating heartland merchants and hawkers have received transactions since the scheme commenced. Our CDC ambassadors are on the ground to assist them where they need help.

We regret to hear about Mr Luo's experience and that he was unable to use his CDC vouchers. We have engaged with him, and we will follow up on the shops that might require our help.

We have also invited him to check out the CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where website at https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/cdcvouchersmerchants to find the nearest participating heartland merchants and hawkers to spend the vouchers.

Lim Kar Yee

Senior Director, CDC Planning and Development Division

People's Association