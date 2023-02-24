Forum: Alternative sports venues needed as Turf City closes

Every weekend, I look forward to playing, refereeing or coaching football at Turf City. As a lifelong football enthusiast, I find this a wonderful routine. The ambience there is vibrant and you see only happy faces.

For a few years now, people using the sports facilities at Turf City have known that the Government will take back the land at some point. The lease was extended twice but by the end of 2023, the curtains will fall (No further lease extensions in Turf City, SLA reiterates, Sept 24, 2022).

Turf City is used every week by thousands of adults and children of all ages. They play football, rugby, netball, cricket and tennis, and cycle. Many more activities take place there every week. The crowd is a good mix of locals and expatriates.

There still seems to be no alternative venues for the dozens of sports teams and leagues.

The sports fraternity in Singapore needs a venue like Turf City. To take it away without making other venues available is not right.

Singapore is a small country, but there surely must be enough space for sports enthusiasts to play their games? This is especially important when Singapore wants to have a healthy population.

I hope the Government will ensure that the loss of the facilities at Turf City will not turn into a permanent reduction of available sports facilities islandwide.

Urs Brutsch