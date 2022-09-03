Forum: Almost entire class returned to thank teachers on Teachers' Day

On Thursday, my son was eager to return to his primary school to meet his teachers to mark Teachers' Day. It was an important event for him, as the pandemic restrictions had foiled his plans for the past two years.

I am heartened that almost his entire class of 6 Diligence, 2018 of Fuhua Primary School returned to visit their teachers, as they know the effort and "heart" that the teachers put into coaching them.

The children have thus far excelled in their own ways and are enjoying their teenage years.

There is a Chinese proverb displayed in the school compound that translates to "When drinking water, think of the source".

I am glad this value has been inculcated in the students and that they show much gratitude and appreciation to their teachers who played a fundamental role in shaping their growing years.

Kudos to all teachers, educators, counsellors and staff who have invariably made a positive impact on our future generations. Your contribution is priceless.

Cindy Tan Siok Hoong