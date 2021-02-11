Forum: Allow students and parents choice of activities that build confidence

We should re-examine the purpose and need for high-element activities as part of school camps to instil confidence in students (Schools suspend activities involving heights following death of 15-year-old, Feb 5).

Students have different appetites for risk and varying aptitude for various activities.

Some are more suited for rugged outdoor activities with higher risks, while others are risk-averse and prefer indoor activities. Some function well with kinaesthetic learning while others don't.

Why subject all students to a one-size-fits-all activity? Are high-element activities appropriate for all?

Are there lower-risk substitutes that can deliver the same, or an even better, outcome?

Possible activities could include speaking in front of an unknown audience, whipping up new dishes in the kitchen, staying alone for a night or two in a remote location, practising a new dance move, reading a book, writing a poem and so on.

There must be a choice for both the student and parents as to which activity best increases the confidence level of the young person.

Michael Lum