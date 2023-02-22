Forum: Allow sense and sensitivity to prevail over balloon saga

The United States’ downing of a balloon belonging to China on Feb 4 has unleashed a firestorm of political debate on social media, with seething resentment, fiery rhetoric and nationalist fury (US shooting of Chinese balloon an overreaction, says Beijing, Feb 6).

The sentiments of the comments and rebuttals may vary, but the controversy and conspiracy theories have created a playground for people interested in speculating or stirring the pot for their own agenda.

What accounts for the intense public debate and what lessons can be drawn from the balloon saga?

First, the debate between disparate groups often did not distinguish between fact and interpretation. The incursion of a balloon into US airspace was a fact but what the balloon was intended for was a matter of interpretation. Speculation engendered controversy and generated more heat than light as both sides assiduously argued their cases on a set of questionable assumptions.

Second, the balloon furore offered a perfect opportunity to whip up nationalist sentiments. Many opportunists sought to exploit a polarised world but the overall tone was one of blistering belligerence. Some twisted facts to pander to their own internal nationalistic constituency and agendas.

Third, the veil of anonymity that the Internet provides erodes personal accountability of public statements. Hence, opinions and speculations were posted on social media platforms without any thought about their veracity and implications. Where anonymity begins, civility is endangered.

Debating the balloon’s intention will be controversial. Yet this cannot be avoided when there is a strong dichotomy between disparate groups. Where public discourse heats up, we ought to develop our intellectual independence, and guard our independence of mind and expression. All of us, no matter how wise, have our cognitive biases.

At the end of the day, we must not add fuel to the fire and intensify the debates but remain clear-headed to allow sense and sensitivity to prevail, no matter what.

Henry Koh Chiew Phor