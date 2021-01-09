Forum: Allow people to choose the Covid-19 vaccine they want

I refer to the article on Covid-19 vaccinations (Vaccinations a key focus for S'pore this year: Gan, Jan 5). Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said people will not get to choose the vaccine they want.

Singapore had made initial payments to secure vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac. Of these, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have an efficacy of more than 90 per cent, while that of Sinovac has been reported to be 78 per cent.

Some people are wary of the fast-paced development and approval of the various vaccines.

Despite the Health Sciences Authority running thorough studies, the possibility of long-term risks cannot be disregarded. To encourage citizens to accept vaccination, it makes sense to let them choose vaccines with more than 90 per cent efficacy.

The lack of choice may lead some to decline being vaccinated and the vaccination drive may not have an optimal result.

Joseph Tan