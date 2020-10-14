Forum: Allow parents to attend pre-school graduation concerts

In view of the relaxed regulations for the number of people allowed at weddings, cinemas and religious services, I would like to urge the Government to consider allowing parents to attend the year-end pre-school concerts, especially in the light of the upcoming phase three of the nation's reopening (Plans for 3rd phase of reopening to be revealed in weeks, Oct 6).

The risks of allowing the parents of children from the same school to gather in the same place are much lower than the risks associated with random members of the public in a cinema hall, or even a wedding, as the pupils see one another every day.

I hope that the Early Childhood Development Agency would consider allowing in-person attendance so as to facilitate greater family bonding, as well as to boost the morale of the children, and aid their emotional and social development.

Quek Shiwei