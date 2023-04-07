Forum: Allow parent to supervise child in the activity

It’s good to see the support local sports groups are giving to sport climbing (S’pore’s sport climbers to scale 2032 Olympic target, April 3).

While it is good to have strategic planning and lofty goals, such as having a Singaporean representative in the Olympics, it is also important to know what’s happening on the ground.

At many climbing arenas, children under 12 cannot access the bouldering walls without a coach.

My seven-year-old daughter has been taking climbing lessons for four years. On non-lesson days, I cannot take her to many climbing gyms for her to use the bouldering wall under my supervision alone. I believe it is enough to have just a parent present, as the idea is to expose children more to the activity.

Bouldering walls are usually about 3m to 5m high, with crash mats below to cushion falls. Not all children will want formal training or lessons, and most take to climbing naturally.

In countries where sport climbing is more established, children as young as three years old start on it. It is good to start when they are young and teachable.

I was lucky to find a few climbing gyms in Singapore which took my daughter in when she was 3½ years old. We are setting our sights on Brisbane 2032.

Tony Tan Song Huat