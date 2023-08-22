Forum: Allow more than 4 subsidised visits a month at Chas clinics

Holders of the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas), Merdeka and Pioneer Generation cards can enjoy medical subsidies for up to four consultations a calendar month done at the same Chas-accredited general practitioner clinic.

Some treatments such as minor surgery for removal of cysts or those for chronic skin infections require multiple visits in a month as these treatments need stitching and dressing, for example, with follow-up visits to the GP to monitor the patients’ progress.

Can the Ministry of Health allow more than four consultations a calendar month? Most of these card-holders are seniors and allowing more visits would provide more holistic healthcare, defray medical costs and also relieve the patient load at restructured hospitals and polyclinics.

Tan Keong Boon

