Forum: Allow free football play in more places

I watched the movie Pele recently to understand how the Brazilian rose from poverty to become one of the greatest footballers ever.

At the same time, I wondered why Singapore’s football was more highly ranked in the world during the 1970s than in the present.

Football is the heartbeat of every child in Brazil. The Brazilians live and play football daily in the streets. In the 1970s and earlier in Singapore, children played football all over, in the kampungs and in the streets.

To nurture a love for football, perhaps unstructured football play could be allowed in more common spaces like void decks.

Tan Soon Shan