Forum: Allow dining in to resume with one diner per table

In response to essential and front-line workers not having enough places to consume their takeaway food at, many malls are opening up their foodcourts and public places for this purpose (Designated eating areas at malls, extended grace period at carparks, May 23).

Only one diner is allowed per table, which must be placed at least 1m from the next one.

By the same token, why not allow food outlets to resume dine-in service on the same basis, in addition to serving takeaways?

Outlets that are able to rearrange their seating into single-diner tables at least 1m apart should be allowed to resume limited dine-in service in order to supplement their takings from selling takeaway food.

This way, the impact of the recent Covid-19 measures on food outlets can be somewhat cushioned, while less takeaway waste is produced.

Cheng Shoong Tat