Forum: Allow bank customers to designate offline accounts to keep them safe from scammers

We see more and more scams, with the criminals getting more sophisticated in how they break through personal and bank security defences (Fight scams? We may have to ditch some practices that make transactions easy, Sept 14).

Scammers using malware can take over control of a phone and wipe out all the savings in bank accounts.

I suggest that banks allow some accounts to be designated as offline accounts. Once designated as such, they are still visible, but no longer accessible for outbound transactions via Internet or phone banking.

Inbound and Giro/standing-order transfers set up earlier will continue to be allowed. Any withdrawal from offline accounts and reverting them to online ones will have to be done physically at a branch.

This arrangement will allow customers to build a firewall around certain bank accounts and not have all accounts exposed to scammers should they gain control of our phones.

Customers can designate just one or two accounts that they use regularly for payments, withdrawals at ATMs and/or fund transfers as transaction accounts, accessible via Internet and mobile banking. This is akin to having enough money in our wallet for our expenses, but not all our savings.

I have written to my banks and the Monetary Authority of Singapore for them to look into my suggestion before scammers get even more daring and sophisticated and inflict more financial losses.

Ady Chandra