Forum: Allow all organisations equal access to data for studies

The Women's Wing of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is setting up two groups focusing on research and policy to help the PAP better address the issues faced by women in Singapore (Two new groups to be set up under PAP Women's Wing, March 7).

I assume that these groups will rely on information and reports which are in the public domain to carry out their work.

If these groups seek, and are given, access to government statistics, data, analyses and internal reports which have not been released to the public, then the guidelines and criteria governing their release should be equally applied to social organisations, academic institutions, think-tanks and other political parties.

Young Pak Nang