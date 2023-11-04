Forum: All stakeholders need to help Lions roar and make fans happy

The commentary on Singapore football made some good points, such as the need to accept heritage players – those who have ancestral links to a country – into the national team set-up (For the Lions to roar, S’pore need to field their best players, Oct 30). Turning that into a reality is difficult since it involves going through the authorities, but I feel the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has to make such considerations if it truly wants to improve the quality of Singapore football.

FAS has done much for young footballers through the Unleash the Roar! project, but there is only so much it can do for that level. Once these players grow up, they need a suitable and conducive environment to play in, otherwise they might simply get out of the sport due to limited opportunities. That is where the leagues and clubs come in.

While the Singapore Premier League (SPL) has seen some improvement over the years, the overall quality of play leaves much to be desired, and it still evidently loses out to other leagues around the region.

With eight of the past 10 SPL champions foreign-based clubs and the Young Lions being largely unimpressive over the past few seasons, SPL feels more akin to a developmental league rather than Singapore’s only professional sports league.

Singapore football could also benefit from a better football pyramid. There have been talks about possibly adopting a promotion and relegation system for the SPL. Spatial and financial constraints make that hard to pull off, but such a system would certainly make the league more interesting. If not, maybe cup competitions could be expanded to include clubs from the Singapore Football League and Island Wide League, in addition to SPL clubs.

With the local amateur football scene gaining traction in recent times, this could help create a buzz in the football fraternity, attracting more people to watch football matches at every level.

Fans complain because they care and want to see Singapore football succeed. The FAS, Sport Singapore and other relevant stakeholders are the ones to make it happen.

Henry Choong Kun Lin