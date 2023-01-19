Forum: All stakeholders must have a sense of social responsibility to achieve a conducive living environment

I refer to the letters, “Town councils and residents must aim for happier living spaces” and “Don’t let home owners obstruct pavement in front of their homes” (both Jan 17).

Resolving the various issues with our living environment, be it a public or private estate, and keeping it clean and hazard-free is a very challenging task. I believe that what is needed is for all stakeholders to put in effort.

Mr Bernard C.G. Law rightly pointed out that it is not possible for town council staff to have eyes on every aspect of the estate; they need residents’ assistance in reporting any shortcomings. And Mr Teo Kian Boon reported the obstruction of public walkways to the authorities, but any action taken to resolve the problem is not sustainable if the landed home owners involved do not cooperate.

It is therefore important for all stakeholders to be imbued with a sense of social responsibility, if we are to achieve a conducive living environment for everyone.

Ng Choon Lai