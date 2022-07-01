Forum: All parties should be gracious about public transport noise

There are already laws against excessively loud noises in public spaces (Loud phone use on public transport will stop only when there's legislation, June 28).

Bearing in mind that social interactions do occur in public spaces, we should not let loud conversations grate on our sensitivities. Gracious living in close quarters takes lots of give-and-take from all parties.

As for music and games, it may be proper etiquette to use headphones for these, but using headphones on a public commute may increase the chances of accidents happening. Perhaps a person bothered by the noise could simply move away, or as a last resort, wear headphones himself to shut out the din.

The last thing we want is to have a polite request to turn the volume down be refused and result in an ugly altercation.

So forgive, forget and move on, for these trivial irritations mean little in the grand scheme of life.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)