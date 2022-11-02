Forum: All need to chip in to build a Singapore made for families

We thank Ms Yeo Miu Ean for her views and suggestions on supporting couples in their parenthood journey (Help new parents excel at work and family life, Oct 27).

We agree that a child’s first year can be challenging for new parents. The Government has invested significant resources in a comprehensive set of marriage and parenthood support measures. These include initiatives to enable families to better manage work and family commitments and defray the costs of child-raising.

Employers play an important role in fostering supportive workplaces. Together with our tripartite partners, we are committed to making flexible work arrangements more pervasive. We are introducing a set of Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangements by 2024 to require employers to consider such requests fairly and properly.

Employers are supported with resources to implement flexible work arrangements, and can tap grants such as the Productivity Solutions Grant to support digital solutions that can facilitate that.

As job scopes vary and the types of flexible work arrangements suited to each job differ, employers and employees should discuss and agree on the arrangements that meet both employees’ needs and business requirements.

We are also enhancing access to affordable and quality pre-school services. Subsidies and fee caps at government-supported pre-schools help make pre-school more affordable. For parents who require centre-based infant care, there are over 12,000 infant care places today, almost 60 per cent more than in 2017. We are expanding infant care capacity over the next few years to address the growing demand at this age group.

The Government is committed to supporting Singaporeans who wish to get married and have children.

Beyond policies, we also need to come together to build a society that values family well-being and support parents. We encourage everyone to do his part to build a Singapore made for families.

Amelia Tang

Senior Director, National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office