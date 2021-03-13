Forum: All must play a part in fighting radicalisation

Recent events show that self-radicalisation or "lone wolf" terrrorism is a real threat in Singapore.

What can we do to counteract this threat to Singapore's security and social fabric? The responsibility lies not only with the Internal Security Department, but also with families, friends and institutions such as schools and national service (NS).

Many self-radicalised persons, regardless of race or religion, are drawn to radical ideology and action because of perceived injustices in the global arena.

We should therefore discuss current events, especially global conflicts, at home as well as in schools, institutions of higher learning and NS. Such discussions must take a balanced and multi-perspective approach to counter narrow partisan viewpoints that lead to radicalisation.

In a densely packed community like Singapore, no one should have to become isolated and self-radicalised.

People can take time to engage one another in meaningful conversations and interactions, and pay attention to signs of unhealthy views, before these views turn into full-blown terrorist action.

Preventing family members, friends and co-workers from becoming self-radicalised terrorists is everyone's responsibility.

Boey Shee Lye