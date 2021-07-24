Forum: All have role in helping schoolmates heal

What happened earlier this week in River Valley High School, in which a Secondary 1 boy was allegedly killed by a Secondary 4 student, was tragic and unfortunate.

I cannot imagine the pain that the affected families are going through, and my heart also goes out to all who were present in school, from teachers to students.

Social media was filled with comments expressing shock and despair over what had transpired, because it was the first time such an incident has occurred.

Those who witnessed the incident are not the only ones who experienced trauma. There were also those who heard the screams of their schoolmates or saw them fleeing, saw the shock on others' faces, and those who were kept in their classrooms for hours.

The key question in the aftermath of this tragedy is: How do we help these people?

Many have been quick to offer support to the students in the school. But it is important to understand that even though talking about this incident helps one to process and make sense of what has happened, this can take place only when the student feels safe enough to do so.

Also, the student has to feel equipped to handle his emotions after talking about it.

It is equally crucial to give students the space that they need.

Our ability to heal from a traumatic experience also comes with having strong relationships.

Every individual plays a part in helping these children heal from this episode.

These students live in a generation of emojis and pictures, and I can imagine them going on social media and the Internet to try to make sense of what has happened.

The comments that we make, posts we share, and everything that we put up online are equally crucial to their healing.

Let's do our part together to help these students recover from this tragic episode.

Givon Lim Jing Wen