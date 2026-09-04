Forum: All agencies committed to providing safe, accessible living environment for Singaporeans 

We thank the writer for his feedback, “Where residents’ safety is concerned, there should be no boundaries” (Aug 19).

Government agencies take a coordinated approach towards the provision and maintenance of tactile tiles. The Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Code on Accessibility in the Built Environment establishes minimum slip resistance standards to ensure tactile tiles are safe to walk on, even in wet conditions. In addition to compliance with BCA’s Code, agencies work together to review and adopt best practices, taking into account the different locations and environmental conditions in which tactile tiles are used.

As part of Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) maintenance programme, LTA is progressively upgrading tactile tiles at pedestrian crossings over a four- year period, prioritising areas with high footfall, as these tactile tiles are directly exposed to rain and weather conditions. Tactile tiles at sheltered or indoor locations, such as MRT stations and bus interchanges, will not be prioritised under this maintenance programme, as they are subject to a lower level of exposure and wear.

Similarly, tactile tiles in HDB estates are mostly located in sheltered areas, such as drop-off porches and staircase landings. These tactile tiles operate under different environmental conditions and are not subject to the same level of wear and weather conditions.

HDB will continue to work with BCA, LTA and other relevant agencies to review and adopt best practices in the application of tactile tiles, ensuring they remain functional for persons with visual impairment while also being safe for all other users.

Tan Hwee Yong

Director (Project Development & Management)

Housing & Development Board

Tan Jwu Yih

Director (Building Plan and Universal Design)

Building and Construction Authority