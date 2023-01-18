Forum: Alert relevant agencies when misuse of Car Park Label Scheme is spotted

We thank Mr Randy Lee for his letter, “Require labels issued under the Car Park Label Scheme to be returned or destroyed after they expire” (Jan 11).

The Car Park Label Scheme provides two types of labels that allow drivers (Class 1) and passengers (Class 2) with medically certified mobility challenges to park at accessible spaces, so they can board or alight from their vehicles safely. Each label, with the vehicle number and expiry date, can be used by the label holder only.

By accepting the stated terms and conditions, successful applicants undertake to dispose of expired labels.

There are fines for misusing the accessible spaces and/or labels. Parking enforcement agencies such as the Housing Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority and National Parks Board issue summonses for such misuse.

Members of the public who spot a misuse of accessible spaces or labels can contact the relevant parking enforcement agencies, such as the carpark operators or building owners of shopping malls. Information on enforcement agencies is prominently displayed on signs at carparks, and at Enabling Guide (www.enablingguide.sg).

We reiterate Mr Lee’s civic-minded appeal for all drivers to ensure that accessible spaces remain available to those who need them. Together, we can build a more gracious and inclusive society.

Lee Yew Cheong

Director, Service Administration

SG Enable