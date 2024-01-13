Forum: Albirex Niigata should retain name

It is heartening that six-time Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata will be further sinking their roots in Singapore football by transitioning to a local outfit this season, along with mulling a more localised name change (Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata mull over name change, Jan 10).

In their two decades playing in Singapore, the White Swans have proven their commitment to local football and endeared themselves to fans by being the only foreign team to have consistently participated in Singapore’s top football league, first in the S. League and then in the SPL, along with their community outreach efforts to develop local football talent, and their charity work.

Hence, I hope that the Albirex Niigata name will not change as it has already become a very Singaporean football brand and contributes to the diversity of the SPL.

Have Albirex Niigata consulted the Football Association of Singapore and fans regarding their proposed name change? A new name could also have brand equity implications for Albirex Niigata. For instance, sports management research suggests that rebranding efforts by football clubs through a name change may have effects on fans’ purchasing behaviour and on football revenue.

As an SPL club, Albirex Niigata are as Singaporean as they come. The name should, therefore, remain for the continued goodwill from football fans in Singapore for the years to come.

Woon Wee Min