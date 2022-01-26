Forum: Airlines can do more to help when border rules change

Travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging, as one has to grapple with, among other things, documents, insurance and border restrictions.

It does not help when airlines do not address booking issues.

In mid-December, I booked a flight to Western Australia for Feb 5 on Scoot.

However, the state's border restrictions changed recently, closing it off to non-Australians.

I have tried calling and e-mailing Scoot to ask for a refund but its phone line is always busy. I have been on hold for more than an hour, with no success.

I have filled up online forms, but, apart from an automated acknowledgement, there has been no reply to date.

Singapore Airlines has announced that all eligible passengers affected by the new border restrictions can have their tickets refunded if they wish.

I hope Scoot, which operates under the umbrella of Singapore Airlines Group, can uphold the image of the group and improve service standards.

Anita Thaver