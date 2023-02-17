Forum: Aim of steps challenge is still to encourage more to keep fit

We thank Mr Francis Cheng for his letter, “Confused by changes to National Steps Challenge rewards system” (Feb 9), as well as Mr Teo Wah Liang for highlighting the reward of health benefits from keeping active in his letter, “Biggest reward of Steps Challenge is better personal health from regular exercise” (Feb 15).

Our objective has not changed, which is to encourage more people to build a habit of keeping active to improve their health, through programmes like the National Steps Challenge, with Healthpoints incentives.

To improve health outcomes, we are focusing not just on steps, but any moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity that brings up the heart rate. To reach out to more people, we are also significantly expanding the number of physical activities in the community. We hope to increase our activity outreach from 31,000 to 47,000 participants a week.

However, with greater outreach to benefit more people, we have to concurrently lower the maximum Healthpoints that an individual can earn in the National Steps Challenge, given the limit to our resources.

We hope that more Singaporeans will cultivate and sustain the habit of being active, for their improved health.

Audrey Tong

Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board